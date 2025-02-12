El Cajon debates cooperation with federal immigration authorities

EL CAJON (KGTV) — El Cajon City Council has been going back and forth to answer one question: How can the city interact with federal immigration authorities? The state of California has strict rules but some on the council believe the city needs to do more.

Three weeks ago, the mayor brought up a similar resolution – that was voted down. It’s been reworked with changes to the language and it may have a good chance at passing.

Right off the top, the resolution says that El Cajon will follow state law. That means the police department can only assist federal immigration authorities when an undocumented immigrant in custody is convicted of a serious crime.

But further down, there's a part that says the city will also follow all applicable federal laws. ABC10News spoke to a professor at Loyola Law School who says there are federal laws that allow local law enforcement to sometimes act as immigration agents, but the state has to agree to it.

“The federal government doesn’t enforce it, it’s the state saying okay we agree and we will help you. California is saying- no not our job,” said Professor Marissa Montes.

The resolution also reads that El Cajon will look to the U.S. Attorney General for protection if the city cooperates with federal immigration authorities.

Professor Montes says this gives the city some immunity if it chooses to follow the Trump administration’s directions in cooperating with federal immigration authorities and going against California law.

She says this has become increasingly common under the Donald Trump’s presidency: more cities in the state of California feel empowered to go against the state and its sanctuary laws.