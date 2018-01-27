Ex-military interpreter saves neighbor's baby as fire rips through El Cajon apartments

Amanda Matti, part of No One Left Behind, which helps newly arriving interpreters with essential services, helped Shorish and his family settle in El Cajon.
"He really was, you know, shoulder to shoulder in a war zone with our guys, helping to execute our missions," Matti said. "Once the Taliban or other insurgencies learn that they're helping us, often times they end up on death lists, so we bring them here to safety."
Friday, a fire that started in the apartment above Shorish's and ripped through his Evergreen Gardens Apartments home. Everything he had built over the last few six months was destroyed.
Now as he rebuilds his family's life yet again, he hopes compassion and courage can be their cornerstone.
"This is a human's life. Maybe sometimes we can help each other," Shorish said. "I lost these things but I do not care about these because I have some friends to help me. I think about my kids' lives and my wife's life and my neighbor, they're ok, my kids are ok, that's everything for me."
The family has moved into another apartment in the same complex.
The community is rallying around Shorish to help him replace what the fire destroyed. A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to help.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.