El Cajon Ban on Food Sharing Lifted

EL CAJON, Calif. -- The city of El Cajon ended its controversial ban on feeding the homeless today.

City officials enacted the temporary ordinance on sharing food in city parks in October as a safety measure after the County Board of Supervisors declared the Hepatitis A outbreak a public health emergency.

In protest, a group called "Break the Ban" staged food-sharing events at one of the city's most popular parks.

A dozen were cited with misdemeanor charges for violating the city code.

At this point it's unclear whether those charges will be dismissed.