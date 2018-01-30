East County's Lindo Lake has foul odor, neighbors say

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Parents in Lakeside have called into 10News concerned about a foul odor emerging from Lindo Lake.

The lake is across Lakeshore Dr. from Lindo Park Elementary. Some parents tell 10News the smell is so strong, kids complain about it coming into their classrooms.

One mother, Brandy Bachar, has a fourth grader at the school and said in recent weeks the smell has become unbearable.

“It smells,” said Bachar. “For my kid to get out of the car every morning and cover her mouth like that, it doesn’t make me happy as a parent.”

Bachar described the odor as a, “very very strong sewer smell,” while other residents like Angela Accardi says it smells like “decaying garbage.”

They say the lake was dry for quite some time, but the recent winter storm earlier this month filled it with water and that’s when they noticed the smell.

“I don’t know if the county can do something about it, if the water needs to be recirculated?” she said. “Something needs to be done for the health of our kids.”

Both women want the smell gone, but the problem is, no one really knows who to contact for help.

“It should be investigated and make sure it’s not a hazard,” said Accardi. “I assume because I see the ducks and swans still swimming and walking that it may not be hazardous but they would want to check it before it would get to that point.”

10News reached out to several different agencies and water districts, but so far no one has claimed responsibility over checking out the lake.

We’ve also contacted the San Diego County Environmental Health Department, as well as the Sanitation District, but so far our calls have not been returned.

Bachar said she hopes sharing her concerns will have the proper agency alerted, so the problem is resolved.

“I know it’s not something that’s going to be solved in a day by any means, but as long as they are understanding that parents have concerns and we’re not okay with having this smell in our community, that’s my goal,” she said.