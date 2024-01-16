Watch Now
El Cajon apartment residents frustrated after homeless burns 14 garages in complex

Tenants living at Terrazzo Hills apartments, near the El Cajon area, expressed their frustration over homeless sleeping on their property. 14 garages in the property were burned by a homeless woman who was living in the garage where the fire started.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 00:44:12-05

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents at the Teraza Hill Apartment near El Cajon shared their frustration Monday following a fire that burned 14 garages in the complex Thursday night.

The fire, caused by a homeless living in one of those garages, left cars and belongings destroyed and a dog burned.

"The homeless situation is terrible. They come up here and sleep in the garage," Cynthia Green, a resident at the Teraza Hills Apartment, said.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested 43-year-old Mavis Williams over the weekend. They said she and other homeless were living in the garage where the fire started.

