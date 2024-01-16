El Cajon apartment residents frustrated after homeless burns 14 garages in complex

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents at the Teraza Hill Apartment near El Cajon shared their frustration Monday following a fire that burned 14 garages in the complex Thursday night.

The fire, caused by a homeless living in one of those garages, left cars and belongings destroyed and a dog burned.

"The homeless situation is terrible. They come up here and sleep in the garage," Cynthia Green, a resident at the Teraza Hills Apartment, said.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested 43-year-old Mavis Williams over the weekend. They said she and other homeless were living in the garage where the fire started.

