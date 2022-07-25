(KGTV) – A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck in the Baja California area woke up some San Diego County residents early Monday morning, but no there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit several miles northwest of Ensenada at around 4:20 a.m.

According to the USGS, county residents as far north as Oceanside felt the earthquake. Residents in San Diego and Chula Vista also reported feeling the temblor.

No injuries and structure damage was reported as of 6 a.m.