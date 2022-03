CALIPATRIA (CNS) - A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea.

The quake was recorded at 4.9 miles west of Calipatria, a small community located in Imperial County along state Route 111 and 22.2 miles north of El Centro.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.