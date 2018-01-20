San Diego man's last wish makes his wife roll her eyes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego retiree in Hospice care got his dying wish and made his wife roll her eyes at the same time.

Rodger Graham, 71, wanted to surround himself with as many BMWs as possible.

“I said to him, ‘Why can’t we just go to a movie?’” laughed his wife Judy.

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care arranged the trip with BMW of San Diego after caretakers learned Rodger loves cars and wouldn’t stop talking about his affinity for Beemers. Graham suffers from COPD, a chronic lung disease.

“Feeling pretty good,” he said during the tour of the Kearney Mesa dealership.

“Could use a little more oxygen,” he joked.

The San Diego man was drafted by the Army during the Vietnam War but never made it to the war zone. He worked in Colorado for more than three decades before he retired with Judy in San Diego.