DUI arrests down in San Diego since ridesharing came to town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new study looks at the number of drunk driving arrests in cities since ridesharing apps were created.

San Diego was included in Moll Law Group study, which found DUI arrests fell 32 percent since Uber launched in June 2012. Lyft launched in San Diego the following year.

In an email to 10News last summer, SDPD Officer Mark McCullough credited the decrease in DUI arrests to the department's education and enforcement, as well as alternative transportation options.