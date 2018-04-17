DUI arrests down in San Diego since ridesharing came to town

Amanda Brandeis
5:08 PM, Apr 16, 2018
55 mins ago

DUI arrests down in San Diego since ridesharing came to town

Moll Law Group

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new study looks at the number of drunk driving arrests in cities since ridesharing apps were created.

San Diego was included in Moll Law Group study, which found DUI arrests fell 32 percent since Uber launched in June 2012. Lyft launched in San Diego the following year.  

In an email to 10News last summer, SDPD Officer Mark McCullough credited the decrease in DUI arrests to the department's education and enforcement, as well as alternative transportation options.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top