Dry spell could be contributing to increased coyote sightings

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – People living in a Carmel Mountain neighborhood say they have noticed a significant increase in coyotes in their streets.

“The coyotes are getting more bold,” resident Patty Estorga said.

“We have more coyotes roaming now at odd hours of the day,” another resident, Gwen Leslie, said.

Andrew Hughan, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the issue is not unique to the neighborhood and most animals change in habits could be explained by many reasons. Habitat loss is one cause he says, noting home and road construction in the area of Interstate 15.

Hughan also says the dry spell could also be contributing as the animals could be looking for new water sources that dried up after the last big rainfall.

“The primary reason for this kind of behavior is loss of habitat. They may be looking for water sources,” Hughan told 10News in an email. “There have been lots of cases of more aggressive behaviors for sure, and at some point, local jurisdictions are going to have to take action. The animals are becoming habituated, losing their fear of humans, probably because of easy access to dogs and cats and there are residents feeding them, “helping” wildlife, which is illegal and dangerous.”

