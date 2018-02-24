Dropping Dangerous Drones Out Of The Sky

CHULA VISTA, CA. (KGTV) - For less than $1000 anyone can buy a commercial drone with an incredible camera and fly it anywhere. It might sound like a good deal, but in the wrong hands, it can be deadly and destructive.

ISIS has been using commercial drones to drop small IED's on our troops. And cartels have been using them to smuggle drugs and spot Border Patrol agents for human trafficking. But a San Diego company called Citadel has developed game-changing technology that acts like a drone killer.