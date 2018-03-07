Driver walks away from crash that ripped car in half

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver walked away from a violent crash on a Rancho Penasquitos street Wednesday morning that destroyed his car, leaving it in multiple pieces.



San Diego police said the single-car crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of Carmel Mountain Road.



According to police, a Honda Accord was traveling on the westbound side when, for reasons still under investigation, it crashed into a tree.



A short time later, officers arrived but could not find the driver. However, the driver's father was at the scene observing the car's remains.



10News learned the father told officers his son walked home from the crash and was eventually taken by his mother to the hospital with what is believed to be a head injury.



No other injuries were reported.