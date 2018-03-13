Driver sentenced for Encinitas hit-and-run crash

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The driver responsible for a DUI hit and run crash in Encinitas that left a mother with severe injuries was sentenced Monday to one year in jail.

Justin Parker hit Ashley Lane on Encinitas Blvd. in September 2017. She suffered multiple broken bones, strokes, and partial paralysis.

Parker turned himself in two weeks after the hit and run, as investigators were closing in on tips from the community.

Investigators said Parker drove his truck to a repair shop in Riverside county to repair the damage.

Lane made a victim implant statement in Vista court Monday, calling Parker 'selfish' and 'cowardly'.

"The only reason you turned yourself in was because of the tips from the community of Encinitas and the hard work from my father. My girls have been hurt the most in this," Lane said.