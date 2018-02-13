Driver runs from car after hit-and-run crash on 805 Freeway

UPDATE: Shortly after 9:30 p.m. CHP told 10News that this was actually a one-car crash. Witnesses who called in said they saw someone leaving the scene, but a second person has not been confirmed. Lanes have been reopened.

--

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- At least one person was seriously injured Monday night, following a hit and run crash on the southbound 805 freeway in Chula Vista.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Telegraph Canyon Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash has not yet been confirmed, but CHP tells 10News at least one rolled over. The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot, leaving the car on the freeway, according to CHP.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

*This is a developing story. 10News has sent a crew and will have more details online, on social media and tonight on 10News at 11 p.m.