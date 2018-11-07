Driver pursued by San Diego police crashes into Uber vehicle, flees scene

Jermaine Ong
8:28 AM, Nov 7, 2018

The driver escaped from police in Barrio Logan.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car being pursued by San Diego police struck an Uber with two passengers inside at a Barrio Logan intersection and got away.

The collision happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sigsbee Street and National Avenue, police said.

Officers were pursuing a car that was driving erratically when the car slammed into an Uber vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

After the crash, the car being pursued backed up and drove away.

A description of the car and its driver were not immediately provided.

Meanwhile, the Uber driver and his two female passengers were shaken up but not seriously injured.

