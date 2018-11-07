Driver pursued by San Diego police crashes into Uber vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car being pursued by San Diego police struck an Uber with two passengers inside at a Barrio Logan intersection and got away.



The collision happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sigsbee Street and National Avenue, police said.



Officers were pursuing a car that was driving erratically when the car slammed into an Uber vehicle that was stopped at a red light.



After the crash, the car being pursued backed up and drove away.



A description of the car and its driver were not immediately provided.



Meanwhile, the Uber driver and his two female passengers were shaken up but not seriously injured.



