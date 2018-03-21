Driver pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman charged with a DUI crash that killed her passenger and seriously injured a young man changed her plea to guilty Tuesday in El Cajon court.

Prosecutors said Tania Molinar was drunk when she drove her Mazda into the path of James Dotson’s Ford Ranger on Avocado Blvd. in May. The impact split the truck in two.

Molinar’s passenger, David Sarabia Lopez, was killed.

Dotson testified about the details of the violent crash.

“All I remember seeing was like a split second of two headlights right in front of me, I just remember loud thunder and everything was over,” said Dotson.

Dotson has not recovered from his injuries. In court, he wore braces on his back and abdomen. He said his medical bills total $750,000 and he has another surgery scheduled.

“I don't do anything I do before. I was kind of the kid that rode dirt bikes, had a race truck, I like to go to the desert, go climbing, I can't do any of that. Can't pick things up, I don't see that being in my near future,” he said.

Molinar could get up to 11 years, eight months in prison, and she will also have to pay restitution. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.