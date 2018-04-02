SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver was safely pulled from his car Monday morning after he was discovered passed out inside while it was stopped in the middle of the freeway.



At about 3:40 a.m., the 10News Breaking News Tracker was checking on a report of a Honda Accord stalled in the middle of northbound Interstate 805 when the driver was spotted asleep behind the wheel.



The BNT notified the California Highway Patrol, and responding officers removed the man from the car, which was still in drive despite being stopped on the freeway.







The unidentified man underwent sobriety tests but failed them, leading to his arrest on suspicion of DUI.



No injuries were reported, but 10News learned numerous other vehicles nearly struck the stopped Accord.



The Monday incident is similar to a situation that occurred on I-805 in March 2015, where a female driver was passed out behind the wheel while stopped on the freeway.







In one other incident, in April 2015, a woman asleep at the wheel while stopped on I-15 suddenly wakes up, gets out of her car and wanders on the freeway. She was eventually cited for DUI.







In May 2017, California Highway Patrol officers had to rock a car that was stopped on an I-805 off-ramp back and forth to wake up the driver passed out behind the wheel.





