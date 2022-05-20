Watch
Driver ordered to stand trial for deadly Southern California Tesla crash

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Vogel/Associated Press
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:29:25-04

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A judge says a driver who used a Tesla on autopilot must stand trial for a crash near Los Angeles that killed two people.

The judge ruled Thursday that there's enough evidence to try 27-year-old Kevin Riad for manslaughter. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Riad's Tesla Model S hit another car at 74 mph after blowing through a red light at the end of a freeway in Gardena in 2019.

It's believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system.

Tesla says drivers must always be attentive and ready to intervene when the system is activated.

