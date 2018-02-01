Driver ejected, killed in head-on collision at El Cajon intersection

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A head-on collision in an El Cajon intersection early Thursday morning left one driver dead.



El Cajon police said the crash involving a Nissan pickup truck and a Ford F-150 truck happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd and E. Main streets.



Several witnesses told 10News they arrived in the area after the crash occurred and found the driver of the Nissan truck lying on the street after he was apparently ejected. Despite efforts to save him, the Nissan's driver was declared dead at the scene.



The F-150's driver was not injured but was visibly shaken following the wreck. He was questioned about the incident by officers.







Police have not determined who was at fault. They are also trying to find out how the Nissan's driver was ejected; they are unsure if he had his seatbelt on.



The intersection of 2nd and E. Main was blocked due to the investigation, but all lanes were reopened at 6:35 a.m.