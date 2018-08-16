Driver hits parked car, slams into wall in La Jolla chase

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A driver who led police on a high-speed chase crashed into a parked car and a retaining wall in a La Jolla neighborhood before ditching his car.



At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, San Diego police attempted to pull over a car for an unspecified traffic violation. However, the driver sped away, leading to a pursuit.



A short time later, the driver tried to take a sharp turn near Draper Avenue at a high speed but struck a parked car and then slammed into a wall surrounding a home.



The driver fled from the wrecked car, and police have not been able to track him down. A description of the driver was not immediately available.



During a search of the car, police discovered a can of Bud Light.



No injuries were reported.