Driver dies after collision on Clairemont street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pickup truck driver traveling at a high rate of speed died after crashing into another car at a Clairemont intersection.



San Diego police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clairemont Drive and Balboa Avenue.



According to police, a red Ford pickup truck was heading northbound on Clairemont Drive when it ran a red light. The truck, which witnesses say was speeding, struck a red Toyota Celica that was making a left turn from eastbound Balboa Avenue onto Clairemont Drive.



Witnesses told 10News the impact caused the truck to flip so high into the air that it nearly hit traffic signals well above the street. The truck’s driver was ejected as the vehicle went airborne and landed on the pavement.



The truck’s driver was still breathing when crews got there to perform CPR, according to witnesses. However, the 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene a short time later.



Some witnesses told 10News the man smelled of alcohol, but police did not confirm if he was under the influence at the time of the wreck.



The Celica’s 24-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



