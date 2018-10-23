Driver dies after collision on Clairemont street

Jermaine Ong
5:46 AM, Oct 23, 2018
7:28 AM, Oct 23, 2018

Witnesses say a truck ran through a red light and hit a sedan, causing the truck's driver to be ejected.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pickup truck driver traveling at a high rate of speed died after crashing into another car at a Clairemont intersection.

San Diego police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clairemont Drive and Balboa Avenue.

According to police, a red Ford pickup truck was heading northbound on Clairemont Drive when it ran a red light. The truck, which witnesses say was speeding, struck a red Toyota Celica that was making a left turn from eastbound Balboa Avenue onto Clairemont Drive.

Witnesses told 10News the impact caused the truck to flip so high into the air that it nearly hit traffic signals well above the street. The truck’s driver was ejected as the vehicle went airborne and landed on the pavement.

The truck’s driver was still breathing when crews got there to perform CPR, according to witnesses. However, the 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

Some witnesses told 10News the man smelled of alcohol, but police did not confirm if he was under the influence at the time of the wreck.

The Celica’s 24-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top