Driver cries at sentencing in Chollas View hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The driver who hit a woman in Chollas View and left the scene was sentenced Monday.

Ely Delacruz Soriano Jr. cried in court as he faced his victim, Veniece Taylor.

The crash happened in September as she was walking across 47th St. Surveillance video showed the dark gray Toyota Corolla hitting Taylor and driving off. Taylor's legs, pelvis and skull were crushed.

Crime Stoppers received a tip that led police to Soriano.

He said Monday that he was diabetic and had not taken his insulin at the time of the crash.

The judge sentenced Soriano to one year in jail and five years probation, the maximum possible sentence.