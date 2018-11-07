Driver crashes into car in East Village, spins 2 blocks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said he slammed his car into a parked vehicle with so much force that his own car spun down an East Village street.



The crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of F Street, according to San Diego police.



According to police, the driver was believed to be traveling westbound on state Route 94 at speeds over 120 mph when he entered the downtown area.



The driver then hit at least one parked car, causing his own car to spin and skid almost two blocks before coming to rest in front of a gas station on F Street.



Police said the driver got out of his car and went into the station’s convenience store before he was spotted by officers.



The unidentified man underwent a field sobriety test before he was taken into custody.



No injuries were reported in the incident.