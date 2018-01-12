Driver arrested after slamming car into parked vehicles in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver was taken into custody after police said he crashed his car into several parked vehicles on a Bay Park street and then left the scene.



San Diego police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Morena Boulevard, near Gesner Street.



According to police, the driver of a red Pontiac Firebird slammed into at least three vehicles parked along the street -- even causing one car to flip onto its side.



Police said the driver stopped about 75 feet down the road and ditched his car. He was eventually spotted by responding officers and arrested.



The driver was not hurt, but 10News learned police were evaluating him for a possible DUI.



No injuries were reported.