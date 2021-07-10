Drive-by shooting causes guests to evacuate from Knott's Berry Farm

BUENA PARK (CNS) - Police Friday evening were investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Buena Park near Knott's Berry Farm that caused the park to be evacuated.

The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Beach Boulevard near the park, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting, KCAL9 reported.

Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down as CHP and Buena Park Police Department officers investigated the scene.

No suspect vehicle description was provided.