Dreamers exhibit activism through art in Barrio Logan

(KGTV) - The nearing Deferred Action for Childhood Act deadline is prompting artists to get their take immigrants' experiences out before the government’s decision.

San Diego Border Dreamers hosted a fundraiser featuring all immigration-related art.

More than 40 artists from around California donated various works for the show that was held at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan.

All proceeds from the artwork sold went the group and effort to get a clean DACA bill.

“I hope with this we are able to enlighten people about our experience for those that are not fully aware what we go through,” said Dulce Garcia, a DACA recipient.