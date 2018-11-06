Dozens of undocumented immigrants found hiding in Imperial Beach apartments

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - 40 undocumented immigrants were arrested at two human smuggling houses in South San Diego County Monday, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Border Patrol agents received information Monday afternoon that immigrants were being housed at the Serenaded apartments on Elder Ave. in Imperial Beach.

Upon entry into a unit, agents found 22 Mexican nationals hiding inside, officials said. A second search led to the discovery of 18 more immigrants.

Three dozen men between 16 and 49 years old and four women, ages 24 to 46, were taken into custody.

One of the men is a previously deported felon with convictions for domestic violence, agents said.

“Identifying and dismantling smuggling organizations is our top priority,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott. “These organizations cannot be allowed to operate with impunity inside of our communities.”