Downed trees block Nobel Drive in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crews were called to University City Monday morning to remove two large trees that fell onto a busy roadway.



Authorities received reports just before 4:15 a.m. of two large trees blocking two right lanes on westbound Nobel Drive, near Genesee Avenue.



No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged by the downed trees, authorities said.







Responding city crews worked to cut the trees with chainsaws and move them off the road as the morning commute got underway.

They brought in the big trucks to help clear the road near Nobel & Cargill. Two trees fell overnight. @10News pic.twitter.com/evtUVe3jgj — Jared Aarons (@10NewsAarons) February 5, 2018

By 7:15 a.m., the trees were removed from the street and lanes were cleared for traffic.



City crews told 10News the coral tree likely fell because it was rotted.



While crews cleared the sidewalk and the street, property owners were responsible for the remainder of the clean-up.