Down syndrome achievement center opening in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There's a new resource in San Diego for people of all ages with Down syndrome.

Gigi's Playhouse is the first of its kind in California. The 'Down Syndrome Achievement Center' is already in 36 other locations.

At no cost to families, they receive education, therapy, and career training programs.

The Pacific Beach location celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, April 7:

4761 Cass St., San Diego, CA 92109

1 - 3 p.m.

Free of charge

RSVP Here

GiGi's Playhouse founder, Nancy Gianni, and her daughter GiGi will be at the grand opening.

In May, the local chapter of GiGi's Playhouse will put on a fundraiser, the San Diego Donut Run.