SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Multiple sightings of a controversial sticker have been reported in Pacific Beach.

“Welcome to Pacific Beach - Please Don’t Feed Our Bums,” reads the sticker with the silhouette of a homeless man and a dog.

Chris Cott removes graffiti along with stickers for the town of Pacific Beach as a volunteer and says he’s removed at least a dozen of them this month.

“It doesn't matter if it says I love puppies or don’t feed the homeless,” said Cott, “I take it down.”

Cott says there is common ground on the growing issue of homelessness despite folks’ contentions on the sticker’s directive.

“They agree we have a problem,” said Cott, “now it’s time to come up with a solution.”

The sticker first made news in 2010 when Ocean Beach versions of the sticker were sold and displayed on storefronts.

The site that originally sold the stickers and various city versions of them are no longer active.