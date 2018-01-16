Donations needed to keep house for homeless youth open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego nonprofit that works to break the cycle of homelessness for youth is in dire need of donations.

If Doors of Change does not raise over $200,000 in the coming months, they may be forced to close a home that houses six homeless youth, ages 18 to 24.

Community members who want to help can purchase donated music memorabilia, now at a discounted price.

They can attend the nonprofit's Celebration of Independence Gala in May or can make a donation online.