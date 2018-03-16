Domestic violence suspect leads police on chase to San Onofre

SAN ONOFRE (KGTV) -- Police chased a domestic violence suspect from Los Angeles County to San Diego County Thursday night.

The driver, who has family in Tijuana, was believe to be heading to the border, according to our ABC affiliate in L.A.

At one point, the suspect may have ran over a spike strip, slowing him down. Once near the Camp Pendleton area police attempted two pit maneuvers.

Shortly after the suspect drove off the freeway and into the brush, where he ultimately turned off the car and exited his vehicle.

Police were able to take him into custody around 11:20 p.m. and began to search the vehicle.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as more details unfold.