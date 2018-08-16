Holy Fire dogs available for adoption at San Diego County shelter
Jermaine Ong
8:12 AM, Aug 16, 2018
3:58 PM, Aug 16, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More dogs are available for adoption in San Diego out of a need for more room in Orange and Riverside counties for animals rescued from the Holy Fire.
The dogs, which range in age from 2 months old to six years old, arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas earlier this week via a transfer from a shelter in Wildomar that was at full capacity.
The details on the dogs:
Ash: 1-1/2-year-old, 73-pound, male Siberian Husky
Ember: 4-year-old, 63-pound, female, Shepherd mix
Flame: 4-year-old, 56-pound, male, Chow Chow mix
Smokey: 6-year-old, 73-pound, male, Akita mix
Kona: 2-year-old, 52-pound, female, Labrador mix
Hook and Ladder: 2-month-old, 21-pound Shepherd mix puppies
RCHS officials said anyone interested in visiting the dogs and fill out adoption forms can do so at their location at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas.