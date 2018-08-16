Holy Fire dogs available for adoption at San Diego County shelter

Jermaine Ong
8:12 AM, Aug 16, 2018
3:58 PM, Aug 16, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More dogs are available for adoption in San Diego out of a need for more room in Orange and Riverside counties for animals rescued from the Holy Fire. 

The dogs, which range in age from 2 months old to six years old, arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas earlier this week via a transfer from a shelter in Wildomar that was at full capacity.

The details on the dogs:

  • Ash: 1-1/2-year-old, 73-pound, male Siberian Husky
  • Ember: 4-year-old, 63-pound, female, Shepherd mix
  • Flame: 4-year-old, 56-pound, male, Chow Chow mix
  • Smokey: 6-year-old, 73-pound, male, Akita mix
  • Kona: 2-year-old, 52-pound, female, Labrador mix
  • Hook and Ladder: 2-month-old, 21-pound Shepherd mix puppies

RCHS officials said anyone interested in visiting the dogs and fill out adoption forms can do so at their location at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas.

More information can be found at SDPets.org.

