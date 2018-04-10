Dockless bike program launches at San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego State University is partnering with a dockless bike company to get students and school staff to ditch their cars.



Dockless bikes seen around San Diego have not been permitted on the SDSU campus, but the university’s collaboration with bikesharing company ofo reverses that rule.



SDSU sophomore Charlotte Roberts told 10News, “I’m stoked; I’m so happy to see the bikes here and hop on them and get from point A to point B …”



Roberts is a member of SDSU’s Sustainability Committee, which has been working for several years to bring a bikeshare program onto campus.



The committee believes biking adds more than just convenience. They say it promotes health, recreation, a reduction of carbon emissions and eases traffic.



With many commuter students and bike lanes all over campus, it seems like a natural pairing.



SDSU gave ofo a suggested number of bikes, but the company promises they will monitor the school’s inventory.



The company also acknowledged there is a learning curve with the launch of a bikesharing program.



In honor of the “Bike to Campus Day” partnership launch on Tuesday, ofo is offering a coupon code for a month of free rides for those with a San Diego State University email address. Anyone interested can use the code “sdsulaunch” after downloading the free mobile app.



