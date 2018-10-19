Displaced Hurricane Michael dogs arrive in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of dogs affected by Hurricane Michael have a new home in San Diego.

The San Diego Humane Society is taking in 93 dogs from various shelters impacted by the category 4 storm last week along the panhandle.

The dog-only charter flight landed at Gillespie Field Thursday afternoon with dozens of volunteers helping unload them.

The flight carried pets transferred from St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, the Escambia County Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Bay County.

The Humane Society says the dogs still need to be spayed, neutered and micro-chipped, but they hope to start adopting them out in two weeks.