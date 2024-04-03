Disneyland looks to switch Autopia attraction to electric vehicles

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Disneyland officials confirmed Tuesday they are working to transition from gas-fueled cars to electric vehicles at its popular Autopia attraction.

"Since opening with Disneyland park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest favorite, most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time," said Jessica Good, a spokeswoman for the theme park. "As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years."

Disneyland officials are working toward an overall goal of zero emissions by 2030. The strategy includes leaning more on renewable energy sources, officials said.

