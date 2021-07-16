Disney relocating about 2,000 jobs from SoCal to Florida

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) - About 2,000 Walt Disney Co. jobs in Southern California will be relocated to a new facility in central Florida, the company announced Thursday.

The workers are expected to be primarily involved in digital technology, finance and product development.

"In addition to Florida's business-friendly climate, this new regional campus gives us the opportunity to consolidate our teams and be more collaborative and impactful both from a creative and operational standpoint," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products Division, wrote in a letter to staff that was first obtained by The Associated Press.

The new facility in Florida will be located near Orlando International Airport, about 20 miles east of the Walt Disney World resort.

"Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax," D'Amaro wrote.

The move is expected to take 18 months, and affected employees will be offered moving assistance.

In response to Disney’s announcement, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox blamed the move on California politicians’ “failures.”

Cox said, "Disneyland calls itself the ‘Happiest Place on Earth.' Sadly, it looks like Disney is happier and happier in Florida. The failures of California politicians are driving businesses out of California. That will end when I'm governor."