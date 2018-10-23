Disabled train in OC causes delays, cancellations

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Trains passing through southern Orange County were delayed Monday night causing headaches for thousands of travelers.

According to Amtrak, a train became stalled on the track between Oceanside and San Clemente “due to mechanical issues.”

The Metrolink Twitter account said train 609 that was disabled.

The Pacific Surfliner Twitter account said train 583 was also having mechanical issues. The delays resulted in the cancellation of train 590.

Metrolink wrote on Twitter that they canceled OC Line 603 to LA Union Station Tuesday morning because of the issues with train 609.

Metrolink offered busses from Laguna Niguel down to Oceanside, but one traveler who was stranded at the San Juan Capistrano station told 10News that Amtrak did not offer any busses to complete the trip. Though, passengers said they were offered refunds for their tickets.