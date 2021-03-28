Menu

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

Dave Martin/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, a cigarette burns in an ashtray in Hayneville, Ala. Anti-smoking advocates are warning that the stress and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed efforts to get more Americans to quit in 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 11:22:08-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after COVID-19 upended lives, there are troubling signs that the pandemic stalled efforts to get Americans to stop smoking.

There were fewer calls made to quit-smoking hotlines last year. Some people reported smoking more. And there was an unusual bump in cigarette sales.

Experts say unemployment, delayed medical care and fewer anti-smoking announcements likely also played a role. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s too early to gauge the pandemic’s impact on smoking rates.

Despite a decades-long decline in the U.S. smoking rate, cigarettes are still responsible for an estimated 480,000 deaths a year.

