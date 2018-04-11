Developers seek input on homeless housing project in Clairemont

Amanda Brandeis
6:41 PM, Apr 10, 2018

An apartment complex for the homeless could soon be coming to Clairemont Mesa. Developers say in an effort to be transparent they are holding a community meeting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An apartment complex for the homeless could soon be coming to Clairemont Mesa. Developers say in an effort to be transparent they are holding a community meeting on Wednesday.

Two developers experienced in affordable housing are leading the project. They call the 50-unit proposal “Permanent Supporting Housing” meaning services will be available on-site.

If the complex houses the chronically homeless, neighbors worry about tenants with substance abuse disorders or serious mental illness.

The community meeting will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SDG&E Energy Innovation Center on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top