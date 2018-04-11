Developers seek input on homeless housing project in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An apartment complex for the homeless could soon be coming to Clairemont Mesa. Developers say in an effort to be transparent they are holding a community meeting on Wednesday.

Two developers experienced in affordable housing are leading the project. They call the 50-unit proposal “Permanent Supporting Housing” meaning services will be available on-site.

If the complex houses the chronically homeless, neighbors worry about tenants with substance abuse disorders or serious mental illness.

The community meeting will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SDG&E Energy Innovation Center on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.