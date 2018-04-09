Detectives searching for woman suspected of stealing identities

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing identities.

On February 26, Deputies were contacted by a resident in Encinitas who said someone stole her identity and tried to withdraw money from her bank account.

Authorities say the suspect also applied for and received credit cards in the victim’s name and made charges on the fraudulent accounts.

Detectives later discovered that the same suspect also stole identities of several other people throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.