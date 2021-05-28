Watch
Despite San Jose shootings, Gov. Newsom defends California's gun laws

'Laws tragically cannot prevent all shootings'
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes questions from the media during a visit to a mobile vaccination site at Ramona Gardens Recreation Center in Los Angeles.
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 28, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) - In light of this week's deadly mass shooting in San Jose, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday commented on his state's gun control laws, saying opinions that California's strict gun laws don't work are simply not true.

Taking to Twitter, Newsom said, "In 1993 California had the third-highest rate of gun homicides in the country and the 16th highest rate of gun deaths overall. Since then California has become a national leader on gun safety. The most recent CDC data shows California has the seventh-lowest gun death rate in the nation."

Newsom went on to say that California's gun-related death rates are 40% below the national average and that gun homicides among 15-24 year olds fell to the lowest rate since 1970.

Newsom added that unfortunately that the state's laws "tragically cannot prevent all shootings - but they have saved thousands and thousands of lives."

He also called for action on the federal level.

