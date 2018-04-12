Deputies arrest domestic violence suspect after chase

Allison Horn
10:56 AM, Apr 12, 2018
BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - A pursuit that ended at a South Bay apartment complex Thursday led to the arrest of a suspect inside a home.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies, National City Police and San Diego Police began chasing the suspect at 10:30 a.m. on several freeways, including SR-94 and SR-54.

Eventually, the driver left the freeway and parked under a carport of the complex at Briarwood and Robinwood in Bonita.

At one point, deputies surrounded a parked car with their weapons drawn. A K-9 unit was released but there was no indication anyone was in the car.

Investigators said the driver ran inside a home where a resident was present. The driver surrendered and no one was hurt.

The driver was wanted for domestic violence, deputies said. They did not provide details of the case.

