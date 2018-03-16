SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are investigating a threat on Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley.

A concerned viewer sent 10News a screenshot of the threat on Thursday night. The threat appeared in a Snapchat post and indicated that the threat would take place at the school on Friday.

The Sheriff's Department confirms that they are investigating, but says at this time there is no way to tell if the threat is credible.

*10News will continue to update as details become available.