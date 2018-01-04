Deputies arrested the woman suspected of leaving a boy behind in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - The caregiver of a boy found abandoned at an Encinitas Michael's craft store was arrested Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

Employees found the boy wandering in the store on El Camino Real about noon Thursday. Deputies searched the area and could not find his parents.

Surveillance video showed the boy entering the Michael's with a woman, who left moments later.

Hours after the child's picture was released to the public, his parents were located. The family was reunited at Polinsky Children's Center in Kearny Mesa Thursday night.

RELATED: Abandoned child reunited with parents

Deputies arrested the boy's caregiver Desirae Harris, 42, on one count of felony child endangerment. She is being held on $100,000 bail. Her arraignment is scheduled for December 1.