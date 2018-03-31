Deported veteran soon to be sworn in as U.S. citizen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) --A deported Army veteran who was pardoned by Governor Jerry Brown last year will now be allowed to become a U.S. citizen.

Hector Barajas was honorably discharged but then deported to Mexico in 2004 after serving prison time for a shooting.

He had been waiting for news about his application for citizenship and learned Thursday that it had been approved.

His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for April 13 in San Diego.

Barajas founded the Deported Veterans Support house in Tijuana and has become an advocate for the roughly 350 other men and women in the same situation.

"We don't condone criminal activity, I'm not proud of what happened but I am proud of my service, and I take responsibility for what happened. I went to prison, paid my debt to society and I don't think we should be deported, " Barajas told 10News via Skype Friday morning.

Although he's looking forward to starting a new chapter, he says he is very much committed to carrying on the mission he started to help bring other deported vets home.