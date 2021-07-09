Watch
Deported veteran returns to Southern California to become American citizen

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jul 09, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran has taken the oath to become an American citizen after he was deported to Mexico.

The step Friday allows 53-year-old Hector Ocegueda to return to his family in Southern California, where he's spent most of his life.

Ocegueda has lived in Mexico for the past nine years and applied to become a U.S. citizen after connecting with a group for deported veterans.

He sued last month, asking U.S. officials to allow him to cross the border for his interview with a citizenship officer in Los Angeles. He says he felt like he was coming home when returned for the interview this week.

