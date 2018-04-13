Deported US Army veteran becoming a US citizen

In 2017, Barajas was granted a full pardon by California Gov. Jerry Brown for a conviction that led to his deportation.
During his time in Mexico, Barajas founded the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana and has become an advocate for the more than 300 veterans who are facing the same situation.
Politician Nathan Fletcher, a military veteran himself, has worked with Barajas to get him back into the U.S. but said his mission in Mexico isn’t over.
“Hector's committed that even though he's going to get his citizenship, his work isn't done. He said he's going to spend another year in Tijuana as a U.S. citizen, with the ability to go back and forth but continuing the work that we all support,” said Fletcher.