Democrat lawmakers critical of Trump's changes along San Diego border

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — There's been a lot of talk over securing the San Diego border and democratic lawmakers wanted to see it for themselves. I met with local Representative Sara Jacobs as she joined six other members of Congress at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

"We just want to make sure they know we're watching and that our constituents, regardless of their immigration status, are having their constitutional rights protected," Jacobs said.

The border looks very different now from when I visited there a few months ago. Fewer asylum seekers are waiting in between the border walls. Instead, there are hundreds of federal troops monitoring that same area.

"What are your concerns with these added federal troops here?"

"There are very strict laws around what the military is able to do domestically and I want to make sure DoD is complying with those laws," Jacobs said.

I spoke with those troops a couple weeks ago. They escorted us to a part of the border wall where they installed new spiraling wire. The sharp, unforgiving metal meant to prevent illegal crossings. Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond applauds this.

"I'm glad the border's secure we don't have thousands of people being dropped on the streets here in San Diego County that we did have for about a nine-month period of time," Desmond said.

Representative Jacobs believes taxpayer dollars could be better spent elsewhere..

"I think it's a little bit ridiculous that we've spent billions of dollars on this physical barrier to only put concertina wire on it to make it actually somewhat effective," Jacobs said.

Despite the controversy over the swift shifts, the numbers show deterrence is working.