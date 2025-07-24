Delta Dental grant expands Father Joe's dentistry services for homeless

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) — Father Joe's Villages, San Diego's largest homelessness services provider, will be able to expand dental care thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, it was announced Thursday.

Services the nonprofit will now be able to provide include dentures and services to senior citizens.

"This grant represents an extraordinary step in our efforts to provide dental care for our most vulnerable communities," said Dr. Megan Partch, chief health officer at Father Joe's Villages. "Because of the support of organizations like Delta Dental, we can provide quality dental care for those who otherwise may not be able to afford it."

Even before the grant, Father Joe's dental clinic provided services to hundreds of homeless patients every year, including teeth cleanings, fillings, crowns, root canals, extractions and partial or complete dentures. The clinic is located within the nonprofit's Village Health Center, on 16th Street and Imperial Avenue in East Village.

The health center also provides primary care, psychiatry, and behavioral health services including outpatient substance use disorder treatment, a statement from Father Joe's read. It also offers walk-in appointments, and dental emergencies can often be treated the same day.

"The majority of adults experiencing homelessness have significant, untreated dental problems, and studies indicate that homeless individuals are significantly more likely to have dental issues compared to the general population," the statement reads. "Without access to dental care, some people lose more than just their teeth -- they can lose the ability to find work, struggle to eat solid food and suffer from pain and chronic disease caused by poor dental health."

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and affiliated companies. Since 2011, the foundation has awarded more than $150 million to increase access to dental care and to advance scientific research across its 15-state service area and Washington, D.C.

